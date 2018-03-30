Reports about the US army closing two air bases which are crucial for its operations in the region, Incirlik military air base in Turkey and Al Udeid military air base in Qatar, were denied by the US. According to a statement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on March 25, these reports were false.

The US Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT) has also rejected the claims.

How did the rumours start?

Tensions have risen between Turkey and the US in recent years, especially after the US began supporting the YPG in Syria. YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a US and Turkey-designated terror group which has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years.

Turkey had opened the Incirlik air base for the US-led coalition's air operations in Syria in July 2015, and since then the US has been using the military air base for its operations against Daesh. But on the ground, there was the YPG, which took control of the areas Daesh defeated. Another reason for the tension was the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, which was led by FETO or Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, another group which Turkey has designated as terrorist. FETO's leader, Fetullah Gulen, is in self-exile in the US and Turkey has been asking for his extradition. The request hasn't been met yet.

Turkey temporarily closed down the Incirlik base right after the July 15 attempted coup, because some soldiers in the base were part of the coup attempt.

These tensions have led to occasional rumours that Turkey would ask the US to leave the base, but they turned out to be false.

And on June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia-led Gulf countries and Egypt imposed an embargo on Qatar, claiming Qatar was funding “terrorism” and maintains cordial relations with Iran, which Doha denies the allegations.

Even though there were different reactions from the Pentagon and the State Department showing solidarity with Qatar, US President Donald Trump supported the Saudi-led Gulf countries.

The focus of Trump's Middle East policy, which attempted to curb Iran's influence, has led to the US taking some steps in the region, such as creating stronger ties with Saudi Arabia. Trump's remarks on Iran culminated in a new US strategy on Iran that centred on “neutralising ... Iran’s destabilising influence and constraining its aggression, particularly its support for terrorism and militants,” and “revitalising” alliances and regional partnerships against Iran.

As a neighbour of Syria, Turkey is co-operating with Iran and Russia on Syria.

Incirlik Air Base

Incirlik Air Base is controlled by the Turkish state, and the US military is allowed to use the air base within the scope of NATO operations, according to the 1980 Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement between the US and Turkey.

If required, other NATO allies are allowed to send their troops there, again within the scope of a joint-NATO operation.

Turkey has been a member of NATO since 1952.

Incirlik is located in Adana, one of the biggest cities in Turkey, and is nearly 50 kilometres from the Mediterranean Sea in the south.

The air base hosts around 2,500 US troops along with hundreds of Turkish troops.

A decision to build the Incirlik Air Base was made at the Second Cairo Conference in 1943. However, construction was postponed to 1951 because of World War II.