Investigators from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have started arriving in Syria to investigate a suspected chemical attack that took place in Douma, the last stronghold of the rebels in eastern Ghouta.

The announcement that the OPCW would be investigating the alleged attack came as France's President Emmanuel Macron said that he had proof that the Syrian regime was responsible for last Saturday's attack.

It also came barely hours after the Russian military announced on Thursday morning that the Syrian regime is now in full control of the town on the outskirts of Damascus.

Speaking on TF1 television, Macron said "we have proof that chemical weapons were used, at least chlorine" in recent days by Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime. He did not elaborate on what that proof might be.

He did not say whether France is planning military action against Assad's government, but said he had been talking regularly this week with US President Donald Trump about the most effective response.

With increasing concerns about a US-Russia proxy war in Syria, Macron insisted that "France will not allow an escalation or something that could damage the stability" of the region. On Tuesday, Macron said any French action would target Syria's chemical weapons abilities. He insisted he does "not want an escalation" and that any response would focus only on Syria's chemical capabilities, not on allies of the regime.

Greg Simons, an associate Professor Russian and Eurasion Studies spoke to TRT World on the differences between Russia and the West over the alleged Douma chemical attack.

Syrian opposition activists and medics say the suspected gas attack killed more than 40 people. The Syrian government has denied the allegations.

Trump and other Western leaders have followed suit and vowed that there would response to Saturday's alleged gas attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called an emergency cabinet meeting for Thursday.

As it looked to head off the threat of Western strikes, the Syrian regime said it had invited the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which has blamed the regime for previous attacks, to visit the site.

In a brief statement on Thursday the OPCW said "confirms that the OPCW fact-finding mission team is on its way to Syria and will start its work as of Saturday 14 April 2018."

The confirmation came after Syria's ambassador to the UN, Bashar Jaafari, said two OPCW groups were to arrive in his country on Thursday and Friday to investigate what happened in the rebel-held town of Douma.

"These two groups will arrive separately to Syria on Thursday as well as tomorrow, on Friday," Jaafari told reporters.

"We will facilitate the arrival of the team to anywhere they want, in Douma, to check whether or not there was use of chemical substances," he said.

Meanwhile, Syrians were bracing for a possible US attack in retaliation to the alleged chemical assault that reportedly killed dozens in Douma.

With punitive US military action seemingly imminent, Russia scrambled to deflect blame from Assad as regime forces evacuated key defence buildings in Damascus.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday that "nice, new and 'smart'" missiles would be on their way after Russia's ambassador to Lebanon said any US missiles fired at Syria would be shot down "as well as the sources they were fired from."