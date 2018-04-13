The Japanese Self-Defense Forces established a marine corps on April 7, for the first time since World War II, to stop any attacks on its territory, especially along the East China Sea, where they are the most vulnerable to attack by China. The Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade’s (ARDB) main goal is to defend Japan’s remote islands with its amphibious capabilities.

In a ceremony held at a military base near Sasebo on the southwest island of Kyushu, about 1,500 members of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) wearing camouflage lined up outside amid cold, windy weather.

Tomohiro Yamamoto, Vice Defense Minister of Japan, said, “Given the increasingly difficult defence and security situation surrounding Japan, defence of our islands has become a critical mandate."

Japan’s military spending has gained momentum in the last decade despite its pacifist constitution after WWII.

Military investment

Japan has consistently increased its military budget in the last five years, to expand the missile defence system and to build new amphibious troops, against North Korean nuclear missile threats and repeated Chinese violations at its sea border.

North Korea’s ballistic missile tests are considered a big threat for Japan, the country also has a disagreement with China over the disputed island, known as the Senkaku to Japan and the Diaoyu to China.

Japan’s armament tendency is a big part of the arms race in the Pacific region where China and North Korea play an important role in the race.

Japan passed a record military budget for this year, $45 billion, with the biggest spending on the US-made ballistic missile defence systems, both the construction of new ones and upgrades on existing ones. Spending to reinforce defence systems against the nuclear threat from North Korea is about $1.3 billion.

Amid escalating threats from North Korea, two Aegis Ashore missile combat systems, developed by the US at a high cost, will be approved for purchase by Japan’s Cabinet during budget talks for 2018.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is ramping up efforts to boost its combat capability.

The Aegis defence system was also used in Romania and Poland. Japan will be a third hosting country for Aegis.

The systems are expected to finish in 2023.

However, the project for an ambitious domestic jet fighter did not receive any extra funds for next year's budget.

Japan’s Cabinet issued a statement that says, “North Korea’s nuclear and missile development has become a greater and more imminent threat for Japan’s national security, and we need to drastically improve our ballistic missile defence capability to protect Japan continuously and sustainably.”

Abe’s stance is fully compatible with US President Donald Trump’s policy that offers to keep all options on the table even a military operation against North Korea.

Abe’s governing Liberal Democrat Party (LDP) proposed to introduce new F-35B fighters and multi-purpose aircraft carriers in March.

There will also be plans to integrate fighter aircrafts into the JS Izumo, a 248-metre long helicopter carrier of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The US presence in region

The US established its military base at Fuchu Air Station in Japan on July 1, 1957. Today, approximately 54,000 military members are working in Japan, more than in any country.

One of the most important units of the US military is the Seventh Fleet, composing the largest deployed force of the US Navy, with around 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft and approximately 20,000 sailors.

US troops are generally based in Okinawa, a subtropical southern island in Japan.