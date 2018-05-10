POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Manchester City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya
Manchester City broke more records with a 3-1 win over Brighton, setting a new mark for most points won in a season. They also took their 2017-18 goal tally to 105, another landmark.
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (C) with Vincent Kompany (R), Ilkay Gundogan (2nd L) and Bernardo Silva (L) as he is substituted off, in an English Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester, Britain, May 9, 2018. / Reuters
May 10, 2018

English Premier League champions Manchester City gave their departing midfield colossus Yaya Toure the ideal send-off by returning to record-breaking mode with a 3-1 rout of Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho saw City, who had suffered a goalless blip against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, take their season's total to 97 points, eclipsing Chelsea's Premier League-era record of 95 set in 2004-05.

Ivorian Toure could not land the dream goal to cap his splendid City career but City's two first-half strikes, separated by a Leonardo Ulloa header for Brighton, ensured another record for most goals in a Premier League campaign.

City, who notched a 105th of the campaign through Fernandinho after the break, can now become the first English top-flight team to finish a season with a century of points and 32 wins should they prevail at Southampton on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
