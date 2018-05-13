Suicide bombers on motorcycles and including a woman with children targeted Sunday Mass congregations in three churches in Indonesia's second largest city, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens in one of the worst attacks on the Christian minority, police said.

The first attack struck a Sunday Mass at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church.

Mangera said two police officers were among a total of 41 wounded.

The blast was followed by a second explosion minutes later at the Christian Church of Diponegoro and a third at the city's Pentecostal Church, Mangera said.

At least one of the attackers was killed when they detonated their bomb at Santa Maria. It was not clear if any other perpetrators were among those killed or injured.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

Suicide bombers from one family

Indonesia's national police chief says all the suicide bombers were members of one family, including children and teens.

The national police chief, Tito Karnavian, said the family had been in Syria, where Daesh until recently controlled a large swath of territory.

He said the family's father exploded a car bomb, two sons aged 18 and 16 used a motorbike in their attack and the mother was with two children aged 12 and 9.

Daesh claim responsibility