WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several Afghan security force members killed in clashes with Taliban
Commandoes were reportedly being deployed in Ajristan district of the central Ghazni province where dozens of militants were also killed as clashes continued close to government compound and police headquarters.
Several Afghan security force members killed in clashes with Taliban
Clashes reportedly continued between militants and security forces close to the government compound and police headquarters in Ajristan district of Ghazni province. / AFP Archive
May 20, 2018

Taliban militants have stormed multiple check posts in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, killing at least 17 security personnel over the weekend, officials said.

Mohammad Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the killing of 17 security personnel and said up to 50 militants had been killed in clashes.

Lateefa Akbari, chairwoman of the provincial council, informed Anadolu Agency the Taliban overran two security check posts and torched over a hundred homes of the security forces in the Ajristan district on Sunday.

The Afghan and US forces reportedly carried out heavy airstrikes in reaction to the Taliban attack in the province, killing several militants.

Commandoes being deployed

The local Tolo News reported quoting sources that commandos were on their way to be deployed in Ajristan district.

Recommended

It added that  clashes were ongoing between militants and security forces close to the government compound and police headquarters in the district.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence announced that Special Forces have been dispatched to take on the Taliban in Ghazni.

In a statement, the ministry noted 110 terrorist have been killed in air and ground offensives in the past 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahed, Taliban spokesman claimed that 34 security personnel have been killed and 12 more have been taken in custody after several days of clashes.

The Taliban announced their fresh spring offensives on April 25, and since then heavy clashes between the warring sides are going on in a number of provinces across Afghanistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'