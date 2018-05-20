Taliban militants have stormed multiple check posts in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, killing at least 17 security personnel over the weekend, officials said.

Mohammad Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the killing of 17 security personnel and said up to 50 militants had been killed in clashes.

Lateefa Akbari, chairwoman of the provincial council, informed Anadolu Agency the Taliban overran two security check posts and torched over a hundred homes of the security forces in the Ajristan district on Sunday.

The Afghan and US forces reportedly carried out heavy airstrikes in reaction to the Taliban attack in the province, killing several militants.

Commandoes being deployed

The local Tolo News reported quoting sources that commandos were on their way to be deployed in Ajristan district.