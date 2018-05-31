Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane made the surprise announcement on Thursday that he was leaving the European champions after winning an unprecedented third straight Champions League title.

"I think it’s the moment, both for me, the team and the club (to step down). It’s a strange moment to do so, I know, but an important one too. I had to do this for everyone," he said.

The Frenchman clearly feels that after such a successful period at the Bernabeu the only way forward for the club to continue its success is via a change at the top.

"This side should carry on winning and needs a change for this. After three years it needs another voice, another method of work, for this I took this decision," said Zidane.

“The players need a change. I want to thank them because it’s they who fight on the pitch."

"This club’s history is huge, we always ask a lot of players, but there comes a moment when you think ‘What more can I ask of them, after what they’ve done for me?’ For this I think they need another discourse.”

Zidane became the first coach to win a third straight European Cup when Real beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday, capping a remarkable period in his first job in senior club management.

"I love this club a lot, the president, who gave me everything – to play first at this great club. I’ll always be thankful. Today I need to change, for me, for everyone, for this I’ve taken the decision," Zidane added.

“After three years, it’s my decision and perhaps I can get it wrong, but I think that after such time it is the moment."