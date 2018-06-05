Qatar is looking forward to a full NATO membership, the country’s defence minister said on Tuesday.

"We are certainly better than before," Khalid al Attiyah said in an interview with Altalaya, the official magazine of Qatar’s Defence Ministry.

“Qatar today has become one of the most important countries in the region in terms of the quality of armament,” he said.

The Qatari minister cited the growing cooperation between Doha and NATO, which he said may lead to “hosting one of the NATO’s units or one of its specialised centres.”