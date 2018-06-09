The third time was more than just the charm. It was perfection.

The Golden State Warriors became the NBA's first back-to-back champion since 2013 on Friday night, gradually pulling away from the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete a four-game sweep in the Finals with a 108-85 romp in Game 4 in Cleveland.

Stephen Curry poured in 37 points, including 20 in the first half, during which the Warriors took a commanding lead, helping Golden State capture its third championship in the four-year Steve Kerr coaching era.

"It was definitely the toughest," Kerr said in comparing the three championships. "I remember sitting in this room three years ago; it seemed like a dream. This feels more like reality.

"I hope that doesn't sound arrogant. It's just that's the talent we have, and that's the experience we've gained. But it's a very different feeling. It's still euphoric, but three years ago was I can't believe this happened, and now it's I can definitely believe this happened. But it was hard."

Clincher

All three championships have come against the Cavaliers, with the series clincher coming in Cleveland for the second time.

"I just want to congratulate Cleveland on an amazing season," Kerr praised. "You know, I watched that team a lot during the year. We always keep our eye on them, of course, and there have been kind of three different versions of their team. The fact that they got here surprised me, actually, watching them during the regular season. It didn't look like they were going to have enough.

"But what (coach Tyronn Lue) did with his group and obviously what LeBron (James) does night after night is just incredible. They had an amazing run."

Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP for the second year in a row, the sixth player to accomplish the back-to-back feat. He got seven of the 11 votes cast by the media, with Curry getting the other four.

Durant supplemented Curry's big scoring night with the first Finals triple-double of his career with 20 points, 12 rebounds and a postseason-career-high 10 assists.

It was Durant's 28th consecutive playoff game with 20 or more points.

"Steph went out and recruited K.D. with this in mind: Winning titles," Kerr said. "I was there in the Hamptons (at the Durant recruiting session) when we had that discussion. I don't remember anybody asking who is going to win MVP in the Finals. It was all about let's win championships together, and that's what this is about. You guys can write about MVP. We don't care."

Second Sweep

The sweep was the second in Warriors history, duplicating their 1975 feat, and the first in the NBA since the Cavaliers were beaten in four straight by the San Antonio Spurs in 2007.