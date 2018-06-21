According to a study from the Economist Intelligence Unit, Indonesia is the world’s second largest food waster, binning almost 300 kg of food per person each year.

The country's food waste problem can be partly chalked up to local hospitality, which calls for ample helpings at all celebrations.

Globally, about 30 percent of food produced every year is tossed out or spoiled, about 1.3 billion tonnes, which translates into some US$1 trillion in economic costs, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Association.

But now, a new programme called 'A Blessing To Share' is taking a bite out of Indonesia's mammoth food-waste problem.

Volunteers of pack leftover food from events, mainly weddings, and deliver them to those in need.