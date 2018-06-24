WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya's UN-backed government says three abducted Turks released
The three Turkish hostages were abducted by an unknown group, along with a German national in November.
Libya's UN-backed government says three abducted Turks released
A police vehicle is seen parked in front of the Tunisian consulate in Tripoli, Libya on June 13, 2015. / Reuters
June 24, 2018

Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli says three Turkish workers who were kidnapped last year in a southern Libyan town have been released.

The government said late on Saturday the workers would be flown back to Turkey from the capital Tripoli.

The hostages were working for the Turkish company ENKA Teknik building a power plant in the desert town of Ubari, about 950 kilometres (590 miles) south of Tripoli. 

Recommended

An unknown armed group abducted them along with a German national in November.

After their abduction, the power plant shut down and the firm evacuated dozens of its staff from Libya.

Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi, and is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'