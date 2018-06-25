Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday declared victory in Turkey’s presidential election after unofficial results showed that he had won 52.6 percent of the vote.

Although the head of Turkey's Supreme Election Council, Sadi Guven, confirmed Erdogan's victory he added that the official results will be announced on July 5.

The People’s Alliance, between Erdogan’s AK Party and the nationalist MHP, also secured a parliamentary majority with a combined share of 53.7 percent, according to the unofficial results.

Erdogan, whose victory was wider than predicted by many analysts, vowed to "rapidly" implement the new presidential system agreed in an April 2017 referendum.

The 64-year-old president, the most popular leader in recent decades, told jubilant, flag-waving supporters there would be no retreat from his drive to transform Turkey, a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union.

He is loved by millions of working class Turkish citizens for delivering years of stellar economic growth and overseeing the construction of roads, bridges, airports, hospitals and schools.

Erdogan’s main rival in the presidential race, Muharrem Ince of the CHP, has conceded elections defeat during a press conference on Monday.

The CHP's candidate for the presidential race came in second with 30.6 percent of the vote.

Ince’s succeeded in securing 30.6 percent of the presidential vote, which is a first for any CHP contestant in decades.

The CHP's share of parliamentary votes, under the leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, dropped by almost 3 percentage points to 22.6 percent as compared to the results of the November 2015 elections.

Ince, in his press conference, signaled that he could lead the CHP for the next elections to secure at least 30 percent, as he had already proved that he could attain the votes.

He also denied the claims that he was threatened and urged Erdogan to become the president for all and stated that he thinks Turkey wouldn’t be “divided.”

Addressing the nation in his balcony speech on Sunday, Erdogan promised to improve the state of personal rights and freedoms in Turkey.

Erdogan continues to receive congratulatory messages, which began even before the completion of the vote count on Sunday.