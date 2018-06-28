South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar signed a landmark peace agreement in Khartoum on Wednesday with a view to ending the country’s five-year civil war.

With the move, the two warring parties have committed themselves to implement a comprehensive cease-fire within the next three days.

At a signing ceremony held in Khartoum’s presidential palace, Kiir vowed to implement the agreement’s terms.

“I’m happy this agreement could be achieved… all the [relevant] documents were signed today,” Kiir said.

Machar, for his part, said the agreement would give “new hope” to the South Sudanese people.

“I’m sure our people will be happy three days from now,” he said. “Our negotiation teams will continue the talks with a view to resolving all outstanding issues.”

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir, who sponsored the talks, described the agreement as the “real beginning” of peace and stability in war-weary South Sudan.

The deal calls for a yearlong transitional period, to begin within 120 days, that will end with the holding of general elections.