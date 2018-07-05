MAPUTO — When Momade Ali Faque was born, he was rejected by his father in the first few days of his life and abandoned in the streets of Mozambique’s northeastern city of Nampula. He was soon rescued by his grandfather who found him covered in dust. His fragile health condition led him to drop out of school in the ninth grade. He suffers from acute visual impairment and feels discomfort and pain if he stands in the sun. His eyes burn and his skin is hypersensitive. He has a genetically inherited condition resulting in the lack of melanin pigment in the hair, skin and eyes causing extreme vulnerability to sun exposure. Faque has albinism.

People with albinism are more susceptible to the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation. They can be distinguished by their skin tone, twitchy eyes, and have white or no hair.

Some people in society find it hard to accept them.

Faque grew up being bullied and discriminated against. He had an inherent musical talent, which eventually helped him make a living and survive. In the music world, Faque is widely known in his country.

In his songs there's always an overt or underlying message against racial discrimination. Faque devotes most of his time to raising awareness about albinism.

“There are deeply rooted prejudices and myths. People believe that albinos are like diamonds and need to be killed. They have superstitions but they do not know what albinism is,” says Faque explaining that this is not a communicable disease but a genetic disorder.

A worsening situation in Africa

For albinos, sub-Saharan Africa is a hostile place. They live in constant fear in countries such as Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique, where they are hunted down and face being mutilated, raped and abducted.

“People with albinism are kind of sociological outcast,” says Ikponwosa Ero, the UN Independent Expert, a human rights advocate for albinos. The 37-year-old Nigerian lawyer, who also suffers from albinism, was the first to be appointed in 2015 by the Human Rights Council to examine the socio- economic conditions of people with albinism.

“These people remain consistently outside of development plans because they are not necessarily being considered as a group that needs help. We are talking about the intersectionality of both appearance and disability, and years of historical neglect. There has been very little attention on this group if any,” Ero says.

An albino child is seen as a burden on the family. Society tends to believe in rumours and myths such as albinos are evil spirits and having one in the family is a sign of bad luck. As a result, they are neglected by their own families.

“When I go to these countries, I only have to ask one question, "How is life for you with albinism in your country?’" Ero says. "And in most situations, their first reaction is to break down crying. They say that nobody has ever asked them (about their well being). Even me, as a person with albinism, I don’t expect that. It is very intense what they go through.”

In some African societies, albinos can be targeted for their blood, hair and body parts as these can be worn as charms which are thought to bring prosperity. But others see them as ghosts.

Ero points out that many families with a albino member do not conduct funerals in public as they fear their graves might be dug up and their corpses stolen. “They bury the person quietly without putting a visible mark on the grave so no one takes the body. Over time people say that they don’t die, maybe because people are hiding their funerals.”

Besides there is an unfounded myth that having sex with women with albinism could cure HIV/AIDS. “You have a lot of women with albinism that have contracted AIDS through this kind of ritual rape,” says the UN expert.

If albino children are lucky enough to survive, many of them do not go to school or have to drop out as was the case with Faque. Hence their ability to earn a decent wage is affected.

Raising awareness through music

In the mid-90s, when Faque was in his 20s, he ventured into the world of music and moved to the capital Maputo to hone his love for music. By working as a street seller, roasting peanuts and preparing tobacco, he earned enough to buy his first guitar. He soon began to perform on the streets and record his songs on cassette tapes.