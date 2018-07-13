POLITICS
1 MIN READ
There is more history behind Croatia's World Cup team than you think
Most of Croatia's players come from families that had to fight hard to survive the conflict in the early 90s. But none of them gave up their dream of becoming football players. Their team is now heading for the World Cup finals.
There is more history behind Croatia's World Cup team than you think
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia, July 11, 2018. / Reuters
July 13, 2018

Croatia, with a population of just over four million people, is the smallest nation to reach the World Cup final since Uruguay in 1950, an achievement all the more remarkable as football in the country is plagued by off-field scandals.

But the team's players have been through enough.

Most of the players' parents had to flee the country during the last Balkan war, which torn the region apart when the players were only children.

Recommended

TRT World'sLachlan Guselli has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report