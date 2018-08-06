A 13th-century bathhouse, or hamam, was relocated on Monday to save it from flooding when a new dam opens in southeast Turkey.

A 256-wheeled self-propelled flatbed truck was used to move the 1,500-tonne Artuqid-era hamam three kilometres from its original site to a nearby cultural park in Batman province.

"Six more monuments will also be transported. Hasankeyf will keep its historical identity," Batman Governor Ahmet Deniz said.