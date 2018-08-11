Cameroon’s government said on Friday it would investigate a video that Amnesty International said shows security forces shooting at least a dozen unarmed people in the far north of the country, where they are battling militants.

It also announced the arrests of seven soldiers in connection with a separate video that surfaced last month appearing to show men in military uniform shooting dead two women and two children.

Amnesty said in a statement it had verified the latest video through witness testimony, satellite imagery and analysis of the weapons, dialogue and uniforms. It said the video was shot in the village of Achigaya at an unknown date prior to May 2016.

The nearly four-minute video has circulated on social media in recent days. A government spokesman said it was released to undermine President Paul Biya ahead of an election in October.

At the start of the video, several men in military fatigues with automatic-style weapons joke among themselves, with one saying in French: “This is a kamikaze mission.”

The men then open fire for roughly 12 seconds on about a dozen people sitting or lying down against a wall and under guard.

After the firing stops, one of the armed men approaches the motionless bodies and fires several more times from point-blank range. Around them, several buildings in the village are in flames and gunfire can be heard in the background.

“Here is yet more credible evidence to support the allegations that Cameroon’s armed forces have committed grave crimes against civilians,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, Amnesty International’s Lake Chad Researcher.

Government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary said authorities would open an investigation into the video but the government was the victim of a “campaign of denigration” before the election, when Biya will try to extend his 36-year rule.