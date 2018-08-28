WORLD
2 MIN READ
White Helmets brace for possible regime offensive in Syria's Idlib
The rescue and aid group says any attack in the area could pile on the misery for millions of people who have already fled the wider war. Idlib, in the northwest, is one of the few parts of the country still held by opposition to the Assad regime.
White Helmets brace for possible regime offensive in Syria's Idlib
Hundreds of thousands of people may have no choice but to leave their homes if Assad's forces launch an attack in northwest Syria. / Reuters Archive
August 28, 2018

The Syrian Civil Defence group, also known as the White Helmets, is bracing for a possible Assad regime offensive in Idlib. 

The northwestern city and province of the same name isn't just a refuge for opposition and rebel forces, but also for civilians and those displaced from other areas in Syria by the war, now in its eighth year.

The aid group says any attack in the area could add to the millions of people who have already fled to Idlib for its relative safety from the wider conflict.

Recommended

TRT World's Staci Bivens reports

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote