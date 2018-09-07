POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Serena storms into ninth US Open final
Six-time champion Serena Williams roars into the final with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 over Anastasija Sevastova, seeking to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles for the first time since the birth of her daughter Olympia.
Serena storms into ninth US Open final
Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during the semifinals of the US Open tennis tournament on September 6, 2018 in New York. / AP
September 7, 2018

Six-time champion Serena Williams roared into her ninth US Open final on Thursday with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

Williams, seeded 17th as she seeks to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles for the first time since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 of last year, needed just 66 minutes to dispatch the 19th-seeded Latvian, who was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

"It's honestly really incredible," she said of reaching a second Grand Slam final of the year, after a runner-up finish at Wimbledon.

"A year ago I was fighting for my life in the hospital after I had the baby," added Williams, who battled life-threatening blood clots after a difficult delivery.

"Every time I step out on this court I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to play this sport.

"To come this far so fast .... I'm really looking forward to the possibilities.

Williams will face either 2017 runner-up Madison Keys, the 14th seed, or Japan's Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.

Osaka, the 20th seed, is also in a first Slam semi-final — part of a history-making Japanese double along with men's semi-finalist Kei Nishikori.

As in her semi-final win over Karolina Pliskova, Williams took a while to warm up, dropping her serve in the opening game.

Recommended

But she was back on terms after a break for 2-2, giving herself a chance with a stinging passing shot and getting the break when Sevastova's attempt at a drop shot from deep in the court failed to make it over the net.

From there Williams was on the attack, winning 24 of 28 points at the net. After breaking again for a 4-2 lead she produced a convincing hold that featured the first of her four aces.

Serving for the first set she opened with a 193 Km/h (120 mph) ace and Sevastova was out of answers.

"I've been working hard on my volleys," Williams said of her aggressive game plan. "I have won a few doubles championships so I know how to volley.

"I just usually come in to shake hands," she quipped. "I wanted to try something different today and it worked in my favour."

Sevastova, who beat defending champion Sloane Stephens to reach the last four, was left regretting "some stupid games from me that I lost".

"How the first set went it affected me in the second a little bit," she said. "I shouldn't have gotten broken twice in the first set — I had game points in both games."

Once Williams was in front, Sevastova said, there was no stopping her.

"When she's in front it's tough to play," she said. "I tried on her games, but she served well — when somebody serves 123 miles per hour ace there's not much you can do."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report