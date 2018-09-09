CBS Corp CEO Leslie Moonves resigned from the company, the company said on Sunday, amid fresh allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

CBS also announced a deal to end litigation against controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and National Amusements Inc for control of the broadcaster and media company.

Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianiello will take over as interim CEO as the board searches for a replacement, according to the announcement. The settlements end years of uncertainty over the future of CBS and could potentially open the door future deals.

Six more women have stepped forward to accuse Moonves of sexual harassment and assault.

The New Yorker reported Sunday that the women say they were harassed or assaulted between 1980 and the early 2000s by Moonves, who in more than two decades with the network helped lift it from last place to profitable status as America's most-watched.

The accusations were more serious than those from six other women who The New Yorkerreported in July had accused Moonves of unwanted touching or kissing. Dozens of other women have complained that sexual misconduct was tolerated in parts of the company.

The latest article by Ronan Farrow, whose reporting about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein helped spark the #metoo movement against sexual abuse, quotes the new group of women as saying Moonves forced them, at times violently, to perform oral sex on him, or that he exposed himself to them.

One of them, Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, filed a complaint last year with Los Angeles police, saying he had forced her to perform fellatio on him and thrown her violently against a wall.

The police found her accusations credible, according to Farrow, but told her the statutes of limitation for the crimes had expired because the alleged abuse took place too long ago.

The New Yorker said Moonves had, in a statement, acknowledged three of the encounters but said they were consensual and occurred "before I came to CBS."