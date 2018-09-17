Afghanistan officials say the Taliban on Monday attacked Afghan police and military bases, killing at least 27 members of the security forces.

In northwestern Badghis province, five officers were killed, including Abdul Hakim, the police commander of a reserve unit, in an attack that took place near the provincial capital of Qala-i-Now.

Jamshid Shahabi, a spokesman for the Badghis governor, said around 22 Taliban fighters were killed and 16 others were wounded during the gunbattle there.

And in northern Baghlan province, the Taliban launched attacks against a shared army and police base, killing three army and two police officers, said General Ekramuddin Serih, the provincial police chief.