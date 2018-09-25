In an official statement made last Monday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced President Vladimir Putin’s decision to “transfer the missile defence system to the Syrian armed forces” as a “response measure.” This came on the same day Moscow accused Israeli pilots of “premeditated actions” over the downing of a Russian plane in Syria last week.

But what exactly does the transfer of the S-300 missile system to the Assad regime mean for Israel and the region amidst deteriorating relations between Russia and Israel?

“The S-300 is capable of intercepting air threats at a range of more than 250 kilometres and simultaneously hitting several aerial targets,” Defense Minister Shoigu boasted in a press conference. “Russia will also jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aircraft, which attack targets in the Syrian territory, in the regions over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea bordering with Syria,” he added.

Speaking exclusively to TRT World, a retired Syrian general who now supports the Free Syrian Army commented on what the defence system would mean for Israel, Assad and the region.

As a former veteran who fought against Israel, he believes “the S-300 will be a game-changer and end Israel’s ability to strike with impunity. The Assad regime was using outdated Soviet technology before, and suffered losses of nearly 100 percent against the Israeli Air Force in 82.” Now, “Israelis will be limited to night-time sorties. Planes taking off from Tel Aviv Airport will show up on the S-300, they can’t hide that. But flying at night will make it easier for them to avoid anti-aircraft fire,” he said

The retired general explained, “In 1973, Russian high and medium-altitude missile systems that were the father of today’s S-300 forced Israelis to fly low into anti-aircraft fire where they are vulnerable. They lost hundreds of planes. This is also what the Vietnamese did to the Americans.”

Israeli military analyst Sharad Joshi warned of this in his infamous paper, Israel’s Nuclear Policy: A Cost-Benefit Analysis, saying “the same Israeli Air Force, which had practically demolished the entire Egyptian Air Force in the first few hours of the 1967 war, was neutralised for the early part of the 1973 war.”

It would appear that Israel has much to lose. The S-300 is a development of the S-75 missile that famously shot down the U-2 spy plane over Russia in 1960, during the Cold War.

Robert Hewson, IHS Jane’s air power analyst, forecasted that the Israeli Air Force would nonetheless succeed in Syrian operations, while warning that it would be the most challenging air defence it has faced to date. “Israel has had nasty surprises from these things before,” he said, noting its steep losses to the Soviet anti-aircraft missiles used by Syria and Egypt in the 1973 war. Israel admits to losing 300 aircraft. The actual figure has not been determined.