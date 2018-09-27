Since Donald Trump came into office, "America First" has been his rallying cry, his base strategy and his justification behind many a decision. His "America First" economic foreign policy has not spared America's traditional allies or trade partners.

Over his tenure, Trump has criticised the World Trade Organization (WTO), called the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) a “disaster,” and threatened American companies with offshore operations — often on one of the world's most public forums: Twitter.

It came as no surprise when Trump went full steam with his “trade wars.”

Simply put, one way a trade war can play out is when countries respond to each other’s trade practices by attacking them with taxes and quotas. And one of these taxes — tariffs — is what the US has been employing liberally on imports. Tariffs are meant to protect homegrown businesses and put foreign competitors at a disadvantage.

As of July, the US had imposed tariffs on its top five trade partners: China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Japan.

But these taxes also exact a toll on domestic businesses and consumers as they pay more for imports. They also have the potential of limiting local firms’ access to foreign markets.

Steel and aluminium

Between March and May, Trump's administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminium imports.

The US is the top importer of steel and aluminium in the world.

Canada is the biggest steel and aluminium supplier to the US, with 90 percent of its steel going to its neighbour.

Canadians have said they are concerned about resultant layoffs and the hike in prices of goods imported from the US, goods which use steel and aluminium such as canned goods and machines.

Brazil, South Korea and India are also some of the countries that have been hit by these duties and are struggling to find new destinations for their steel and aluminium.

As US-Turkey relations tanked in early August, Trump tweeted he was doubling tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium imports to 50 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Turkey is sixth among the countries the US imported steel from in 2017; Turkishsteel contributed to seven percent of US steel imports.

These tariffs have hurt American manufacturers that require imported steel and aluminium to build goods, including vehicle manufacturing.

Whirl-ing in more tariffs

Tariffs have also been imposed on imported washing machines, to boost American brand Whirlpool, and solar panels.

The move came early in 2018 after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced results of a 2017 study into unfair trade practices by foreign manufacturers, particularly in East Asia.

The study said that South Korean appliance manufacturers LG and Samsung have flooded the US washing machine market over the past few years. And Chinese companies dominated the market for solar cells; China produces over 60 percent of the world's solar modules.

The new order imposes a 20 percent tariff on the first 1.2 million washing machines imported after the hike and a 50 percent tariff on all subsequently imported machines. Imported solar panels were hit by a 30 percent tax.

"You're going to have people getting good jobs again, and they'll be making more product again," Trump said as he was signing this order. "It's been a long time."

The solar panel tariff has been sharply criticised by many environmentalists as an attempt to stifle the quickly growing solar energy market.

The tariffs were critiqued by Republicans like Senators Ben Sasse and John McCain, who tweeted the tariffs amounted to “nothing more than a tax on consumers.”

Trump’s Chinese beef

China. China. China.

China has been on Trump's mind since before his inauguration.

From the theft of American technological know-how to interventionist policies, Trump has not held back in criticism of its top trade partner or in doling out punishment.

The US slapped a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion of Chinese goods in early July. Another round of duties on $16 billion went into effect on August 23, bringing the total amount of goods facing a 25 percent charge to $50 billion.

The administration has accused China of pressuring "foreign companies to transfer technology" if they want investment, of pursuing "policies aimed at limiting market access for foreign manufacturers," and not negotiating trade practices which will help cut down the trade deficit Trump has made his mission to pare down.

In the words of the USTR, China's approach is incompatible with the World Trade Organization's.

The US buys more from China than it sells to the country, a trade deficit of $375 billion and in order to reduce that deficit — a promise Trump made during his campaign trail — the US levied tariffs hoping consumers would turn to local products and to protect American jobs from what Trump calls “unfair trade practices,” according to a statement released by the White House.

How did China hit back?

China has fought back with matching tariffs of the same amount on US exports to China.

In a tit-for-tat tariff war, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced a 25 percent surcharge on $16 billion worth of US goods after the US green-lighted the August 23 tariffs.

The duties imposed by the two countries will push up the prices of 1,300 goods altogether.

The 333 goods being targeted by China include vehicles, diesel, gasoline, propane, asphalt, fiber-optic cables, agricultural products and seafood.

Consequently, the American seafood industry is suffering. Alaskan fishermen who rely on China as their top seafood export market are challenged with Beijing’s 25 percent tariff on Pacific Northwest seafood.

Higher prices due to tariffs could nudge Chinese consumers to products from competing countries such as Russia and Norway, said Jeremy Woodrow of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.

China, the largest market for US soybeans, imposed retaliatory tariffs on the US crop, causing sales to shrink. Duties on soybeans and pork are already affecting Midwest farmers in a region that supported Trump in his 2016 campaign.

Also the world’s biggest oil buyer, China had warned it may slap tariffs on US crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports, but later removed it as a target.

It says it is also prepared to impose new tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods if Washington pulls the trigger on Trump's threat to raise the tariffs.

How are others responding?

Many US trade partners have zeroed in with retaliatory measures, often in equal proportions. Others, like India, have said they are formulating tariffs and such in kind.

America’s NAFTA ally Mexico released a list of products they would impose tariffs on, which includes pork, dairy, some agricultural produce and steel.

Canada announced 25 percent and 10 percent surcharges on two sets of American goods, worth the same value as Canadian goods facing steel and aluminium tariffs.

Some administration officials have suggested that Trump’s threats are a tactic to win concessions in trade talks with his NAFTA partners.

NAFTA, which was signed in 1992 ensures Mexico, Canada and the US have zero tariffs to create one of the largest free trade zones. Trump thinks it's the "worst deal ever" and wants to rewrite the terms to benefit the US.

US-Mexico talks resumed in July, without Canada, after negotiations involving all three members of the $1.2 trillion trade bloc stalled in June.

Brussels retaliated by imposing 25 to 50 percent taxes on more than $3 billion of US goods, including blue jeans, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, peanut butter, orange juice, rice and corn.

Turkey responded in June with commensurate tariffs, worth about $266.5 million. However, after Trump doubled surcharges on steel and aluminium from Turkey, Ankara hit back with increased tariffs on 22 types of produce and goods imported from the United States, amounting to $533 million of extra duties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey will seek new alliances and has called for a boycott of American electronic products.

US products impacted include cars, tobacco and alcohol.

India and Russia have also announced retaliatory tariffs on American products.

Others have acted quickly to work around Trump’s tariffs, turning to alternative trade agreements.

Japan and the EU signed a free trade deal that creates the world's largest open economic area, amid fears that a US-China trade war will diminish the role of free trade in the global economic order.