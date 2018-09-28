The Rohingya issue should not be complicated, expanded or "internationalised", China's top diplomat said, as the United Nations prepares to set up a body to prepare evidence of human rights abuses in Myanmar.

The UN Human Rights Council voted on Thursday to establish the body, which will also look into possible genocide in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine.

China, the Philippines and Burundi voted against the move, whose backers said it was supported by more than 100 countries.

Over the last year, more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the Buddhist-majority country to neighbouring Bangladesh following a military response to attacks on security posts by Rohingya insurgents.

The United Nations has called Myanmar's actions "ethnic cleansing", a charge Myanmar rejects, blaming Rohingya "terrorists" for most accounts of atrocities.

China has close relations with Myanmar, and backs what Myanmar officials call a legitimate counter-insurgency operation in Rakhine. Beijing has helped to block a resolution on the crisis at the UN Security Council.