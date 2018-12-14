POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Alvarez and Fielding say they're ready for super middleweight bout
Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez and WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Rocky Fielding hold their final press conference at Madison Square Garden ahead of their 12-round super middleweight fight.
Boxers Canelo Alvarez, left, and Rocky Fielding pose for photos at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. / AP Archive
December 14, 2018

Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding on Thursday held their final press conference ahead of their 15 December title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

There was no acrimony between the two fighters, who showed respect for each other and for the historic venue.

Fielding's WBA super-middleweight title will be on the line on Saturday, as Alvarez attempts to win a title in a third weight division. The pair will weigh-in on Friday.

Mexico's Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is moving up to 168 pounds for the fight and is considered the heavy favourite against the British Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs).Alvarez defeated Gennady Golovkin in September to become the WBA and WBC middleweight titleholder while Fielding gained his super middleweight belt with a technical knockout over Tyron Zeuge in July.

SOURCE:AP, TRTWorld and agencies
