Saul "Canelo" Alvarez proved too strong for Rocky Fielding as he delivered a third-round TKO on Saturday to easily win their WBA super middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden.

The 28-year-old Mexican, a heavy favourite, imposed his will from the opening bell, delivering punishing body shots and knocking down his outmatched British opponent a total of four times.

Alvarez, whose record improves to 51-1-2, sealed the win with a left hook that caused Fielding to take a knee and the referee to end the bout.