POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish centre gives children a new start
A centre in Turkey's capital is looking to provide refugee children with the tools they need to build a new life.
Turkish centre gives children a new start
Children at the Al Farah Centre in Ankara use music to create a safe space. / TRTWorld
February 2, 2019

Children who have been forced from their homes by the war in Syria are not only physically displaced, they can also be psychologically damaged. 

A centre in Ankara, funded by UNICEF and the European Union, is looking to change that by providing children with the tools they need to build a new life. So far, it has helped 30,000 children build a new life. 

"I came from Aleppo five years ago with my parents and siblings," Ela Bouza, a child at the centre, told TRT World

"I didn't know how to play guitar and I learned it here and now I'm so happy."

Recommended

But the centre's staff says there are difficulties, like making sure the kids are going to school and aren't working, and stopping girls as young as 12 from being forced to marry.   

Arabella Munro reports from Ankara

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat