Cubans began voting in a referendum on a new constitution on Sunday with the backdrop of mounting pressure from the United States and continued support for the socialist government of Venezuela.

"We Cubans are voting for our new constitution, we're voting for Latin America and the Caribbean," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said when placing his vote.

"We're also voting for Venezuela, we're defending Venezuela because in Venezuela the continent's dignity is in play."

More than eight million Cubans are registered to vote in a referendum the government has turned into a plebiscite on the "irrevocable" role of socialism in the island nation.

Some 25,000 electoral colleges opened their doors at 7:00 am [local time] on a calm day.

Results are expected on Monday afternoon.

TRT World's Ed Augustin reports from Havana.

'They look like clowns'

Diaz-Canel hit out at the presidents of Colombia, Chile and Paraguay for joining Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday when he led an attempt to force humanitarian aid across the Colombian border into Venezuela.

"A group of presidents on the Colombian border, they look like clowns," said Diaz-Canel.

Cuba has been trying to galvanise international support for its ally and against "United States military aggression."

Maduro claims the humanitarian aid, mostly supplied by Washington, is a smokescreen for a US invasion.