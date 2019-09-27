TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says not satisfied with progress on Syria "safe zone" with US
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said if Ankara could not reach an agreement with the US on a safe zone, "we will eradicate the terrorists ourselves."
Turkey says not satisfied with progress on Syria "safe zone" with US
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Informal Foreign Ministry Meeting within the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York, United States on September 27, 2019. / AA
September 27, 2019

Turkey is not satisfied with the current state of talks with the United States to establish a planned "safe zone" in northern Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Ankara wants NATO ally Washington to clear a 480-km-long border area from YPG terrorist group, warning of unilateral action otherwise. 

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Recommended

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Friday that efforts were on schedule, but warned that Ankara had completed military preparations along its border.

Speaking to reporters after the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara's warning that it will act unilaterally if talks did not yield results and the US continued its stalling tactics.

He also said Washington was considering re-including Turkey in the F-35 fighter jet programme, from which Ankara was suspended over its purchase of Russian defence systems. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza