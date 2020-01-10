POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Cricketer Shane Warne cap auctioned for 1 million AUD for bushfire appeal
Australia's bushfires which have been raging through the country since September have destroyed more than 2,100 homes and killed dozens.
Cricketer Shane Warne cap auctioned for 1 million AUD for bushfire appeal
Australian cricket player Shane Warne, left, with former England cricket captain Nasser Hussein during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, July 11, 2019. / AP
January 10, 2020

Australian cricketer Shane Warne's baggy green cap has made more than one million Australian dollars, worth $685,000, at an auction to aid those affected by wildfires across the country.

The buyer was not identified.

One of the authoritative journal Wisden's five cricketers of the century, legspin bowler Warne played 145 tests and claimed 708 wickets.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Australian Red Cross bushfire appeal.

Recommended

"Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid and a huge thank you/congrats to the successful bidder — you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations!" Warne posted on social media.

"The money will go directly to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Australia's bushfire crisis that began in September has killed 27 people and destroyed more than 2,100 homes.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister