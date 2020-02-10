Skipper Akbar Ali produced a rearguard innings to guide Bangladesh to its first global cricket trophy with an upset three-wicket victory over India in the Under-19 ICC World Cup final.

India batted first and were restricted to 177 runs on Sunday. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the scoring with 88 before his dismissal in the 40th over triggered a collapse, with India losing seven wickets for 21 in eight overs.

Avishek Das took 3-40 and Shoriful Islam returned 2-31 and produced a run-out.

Bangladesh raced to 50 before losing its first wicket, and then collapsed to lose six for 52 as legspinner Ravi Boshnoi (4-30) ripped through the top order.