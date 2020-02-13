Turkey has grown increasingly estranged with NATO over a range of issues, especially the alliance's tacit or overt support to terrorist groups such as the YPG in northern Syria and its reluctance to repel security threats that affect Ankara the most.

The perception has battered NATO's reputation in Turkey, and its support for the alliance is lower compared to all other member states, according to Pew Research Center (PEW) survey.

At present, popular support for NATO is at 21 percent in Turkey, while 55 percent of Turkish citizens hold an unfavourable opinion of the military alliance.

Despite recent tensions between individual countries, NATO has largely retained a positive reputation amongst other member states.

About 53 percent of people across 16 member states out of 29 have a favourable view of the organisation, while 27 percent have expressed a negative perception.

Three non-member states were also surveyed by the PEW. Sweden and Ukraine have a positive perception of the alliance, 63 and 53 percent respectively. However, only 16 percent of Russians see it positively.

The favourability of NATO has decreased among member states in recent years, due to internal debates related to financial issues and the organisation’s collective defence doctrine.

US President Donald Trump last year criticised European countries over their failure to keep their military investment obligations to NATO.

“NATO countries must pay MORE, the United States must pay LESS,” he tweeted.

French President Emmanuel Macron stood by comments he made describing NATO as suffering from a lack of strategic purpose akin to “brain death”.