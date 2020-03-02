Facebook Inc said on Monday it had removed two networks of fake accounts linked to digital marketing firms in Egypt and India which were pushing dueling narratives about countries in the Gulf on the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Facebook, in its first monthly report on information operations, said both networks violated its policies on foreign interference, although the world's biggest social network did not name any state actors suspected to be behind those efforts.

The operations disseminated content sympathetic to each side of a diplomatic row that has divided the Middle East since 2017, pitting the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt against Qatar.

Those countries accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

Facebook said one network had been posting criticism of Qatar and positive commentary about the UAE.

It linked the activity to New Waves and Flexell, two companies in Egypt, which it had already accused of seeding similar narratives last year.