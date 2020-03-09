Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to nine countries for its citizens and residents amid coronavirus fears and suspended the entry of people from those countries or anyone who has been there in the past 14 days, the state news agency reported early on Monday, quoting a source in the Interior Ministry.

The nine countries are the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, South Korea, Egypt, Italy and Iraq.

The source said that all flights and naval trips between the Kingdom and the countries would also be suspended, not including evacuations and trade trips.

The kingdom's health ministry also reported four new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total of registered cases to 15.

The ministry added that new cases include 1 Saudi national, 2 Bahrainis and 1 American.

Temporary lockdown

The interior ministry on Sunday announced a temporary lockdown on the eastern oil-producing province of Qatif, home to all 11 people in the kingdom who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and suspended all schools and universities nationwide.

The lockdown is not expected to have any impact on Saudi oil production, two industry sources said.

But the decision could stir resentment in Qatif, which has been a flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated Saudi government and minority Shias who have complained of discrimination and marginalisation, charges the government denies.

Saudi authorities have previously said those infected have either been to Iran or Iraq or had contact with people who visited those countries, home to Shia holy sites.