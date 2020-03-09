Oil prices took a nosedive with the price of Brent crude oil going down as much as 30 percent after Saudi Arabia's decision to ramp up production.

Brent crude is one of the two main benchmark prices for purchases of oil worldwide.

Oil prices have not been this low since 2016. Reuters reports that: “Brent [crude] futures are on track for their biggest daily decline since January 17, 1991, at the start of the first Gulf War.”

Compared to last Monday, when Brent crude oil was trading at $52.795, on Monday March 9 it was trading at $35.89. That means the price fell by 32 percent week on week.

The great decline in oil prices was sparked by the Saudi announcement on Saturday that it would increase output. Saudi Arabia lowered its export prices and promised increased output, after a meeting in Vienna on Friday failed to produce the desired agreement with Russia to rein in production.

The meeting in Austria included the 14 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with Saudi Arabia as the de facto leader, as well as their allies in the so-called OPEC+ (with Russia at the helm).

Russia refused to cut down production at the meeting despite reduced demand due to the global coronavirus epidemic. Saudi Arabia and Russia couldn’t see eye to eye on cutting production by as much as 1.5 million barrels a day, the BBC reported.

In response to TRT World’s questions, John Bowlus, Editor-in-Chief at Energy Reporters, compared the current situation to the 1980s. He said that at the time, “Saudi Arabia was carrying the weight for OPEC by making huge production cuts while other members, most notably Iran, did not meet their agreed targets.”

Bowlus added that: “Russia has been doing the same [as Iran] since November 2016, when the agreement began. Russia only fully met its agreed cut levels during three months in 2019, when the Druzhba oil-export pipeline was contaminated.

"Russia's cuts were small compared to its overall production level and so, much like the United States, was largely free-riding on OPEC's cuts. Its attachment to the organization had symbolic value, creating a veneer of unity.”