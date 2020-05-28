Apple Inc has secured a deal for Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” US media reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It is the second major film that Apple has acquired after “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, last year.

The film will be labelled an Apple Original Film, and ViacomCBS Inc’s Paramount Pictures will distribute it theatrically worldwide, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal and Deadline.

Apple beat rivals such as Netflix Inc that were also interested to produce the film, the WSJ reported.