The Mediterranean Antalya province of Turkey, often regarded as one of the top tourism destinations around the world, is second to none with its 206 eco-friendly beaches, leading the global tourism industry in this context.

The Blue Flag certification, an international program implemented in 50 countries, is an exclusive international eco-label given to beaches and marinas after meeting certain criteria set by the International Foundation for Environmental Education, an independent non-profit organisation.

The first Blue Flag of this year was hoisted in Lara Barut Collection of hotels with the program coordinated by the Foundation for Environmental Education in Turkey and its coordinator Lokman Atasoy.

Atasoy said the criteria such as environment, water quality and cleaning sea played a key role in the blue flag program, which would label beaches as "clean and safe", adding that this program was run successfully in Turkey for more than three decades.