TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's Antalya world leader in eco-friendly Blue Flag beaches
The blue flag certification is an internationally recognised voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators.
Turkey's Antalya world leader in eco-friendly Blue Flag beaches
A drone photo shows an aerial view of a beach in Finike district of Antalya, Turkey on August 6, 2019 / AA
June 18, 2020

The Mediterranean Antalya province of Turkey, often regarded as one of the top tourism destinations around the world, is second to none with its 206 eco-friendly beaches, leading the global tourism industry in this context.

The Blue Flag certification, an international program implemented in 50 countries, is an exclusive international eco-label given to beaches and marinas after meeting certain criteria set by the International Foundation for Environmental Education, an independent non-profit organisation.

The first Blue Flag of this year was hoisted in Lara Barut Collection of hotels with the program coordinated by the Foundation for Environmental Education in Turkey and its coordinator Lokman Atasoy.

Atasoy said the criteria such as environment, water quality and cleaning sea played a key role in the blue flag program, which would label beaches as "clean and safe", adding that this program was run successfully in Turkey for more than three decades.

Recommended

The water quality of the sea would be analysed once in every 15 days, Atasoy noted, saying that beaches were regularly inspected for cleanliness and other parameters, including, lifeguards, controlling pets, recycling, and opportunities for the disabled.

The coronavirus pandemic meant beaches this year were assessed on additional criteria such as social distancing, hygiene and mask bins, Atasoy said.

He also said Antalya has more blue-flagged beaches than any other touristic cities, followed by Valencia of Spain and Occitanie of France, which respectively have 134, and 109 blue flags. Turkey's beaches have 486 blue flag certifications, third in the ranking behind Spain and Greece. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan