As you read this, somewhere in Zambia, someone is coughing to death from tuberculosis, a disease which kills more than 40 people every day in this landlocked African nation.

Tuberculosis is a poor man’s disease — it doesn’t kill as many people in Europe. Poor sanitation, leaked pipes, overflowing sewers — are some of the causes for its spread.

The cash-strapped government of President Edgar Lungu, was already struggling to deal with this challenge when the coronavirus upended the economy and burdened the rickety healthcare infrastructure.

Now it finds itself in the midst of a battle with powerful international creditors who want Zambia to pay up the loans it took to address such profound problems.

Last month, Zambia said it was suspending interest payments on foreign bonds, also known as Eurobonds, as it diverted resources to deal with Covid-19, which has infected more than 14,000 people and killed 332.

Zambia’s debt crisis is nothing new, says Jeremy Mark, a former IMF official who worked in Africa on debt issues.

“The Eurobond default just underlines the seriousness of the situation, and it is essential that all lenders move quickly to ensure that the impact on the Zambian people is limited,” he told TRT World.

“This means that all creditors—bond holders, Chinese state banks, and others—be prepared to offer at the very least a moratorium on debt service until a full restructuring of debt can be achieved.”

A country of 17 million people, Zambia is the world's second largest copper producer. Its revenue relies heavily on the export economy. The country’s finances were under stress even before the pandemic led to the closure of the borders and hit the price of commodities.

Zambia's currency, kwancha, had depreciated last year, making debt repayments expensive — more of the local currency was needed to buy US dollars.

The Eurobond issue concerns the $3 billion the government borrowed between 2012 and 2015 from the international commercial market. Last month, it asked for a six-month deferral of $120 million in interest payments on those bonds.

The bondholders, which include hedge funds such as the UK-based Amia Capital, are preparing to block Zambia’s moratorium.

These private creditors argue that they are not getting fair treatment as Lusaka hasn’t disclosed if it was still repaying Chinese loans.

Over the years, Zambia has racked up more than $11 billion in foreign debt, out of which around $3 billion came from China.

From one relief to another