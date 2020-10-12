WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kyrgyzstan extends state of emergency amid violent protests
Violent protests in the volatile Asian country erupted after a disputed parliamentary election.
Kyrgyzstan extends state of emergency amid violent protests
People rally to demand the impeachment of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at Bishkek's Ala-Too square on October 7, 2020. / AFP
October 12, 2020

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has extended a state of emergency in the capital Bishkek after a week of unrest brought on by a contested election.

Pro-Russian leader Jeenbekov appears to have quelled what Moscow last week described as chaos in the Central Asian nation, which hosts a Russian military airbase and is a hub for trade with neighbouring China.

But his office on Monday said Almazbek Orozaliyev, who was appointed to take charge of security in Bishkek during the state of emergency, had asked for the emergency measures to be extended beyond October 21 to further stabilise the capital.

READ MORE: Why are people in Kyrgyzstan protesting?

Orozaliyev made the request during talks with Jeenbekov that also involved two other senior security officials, the president's office said in a statement.

Opposition supporters seized government buildings and said they briefly had control of government and security forces last week before clashing with each other.

READ MORE:Kyrgyzstan's ex-president arrested after violent clashes

Recommended

Jeenbekov ordered troops deployed in Bishkek last week and had his fiercest foes detained.

Jeenbekov has yet to confirm a decision by parliament to name a new prime minister but has said he will resign after he does so.

Parliament is yet to confirm his declaration of a state of emergency though he prolonged it to prevent it expiring.

Protests broke out in the former Soviet republic of 6.5 million after the October 4 parliamentary election, which handed victory to two establishment parties, one of them closely allied with Jeenbekov.

Kyrgyzstan's central election commission annulled the vote two days later and is due to call a new one within weeks.

READ MORE: Detained former Kyrgyzstan president accused of plotting coup

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war