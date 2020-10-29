Joe Biden's running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris has met with Latina business leaders in Arizona's Tucson, as well as African American community leaders in Phoenix, and held drive-in, voter mobilisation rallies in both places.

In order to make her point during a pandemic-friendly drive-in rally in Tucson Harris invoked the late John McCain as someone known for "a little straight talk".

"I am a proud, patriotic American. I love my country. And our values reflect the values of America," Harris said in response to those who have criticised her values on Wednesday.

She slammed President Donald Trump for not being forthright to the American people in his depiction of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Our values tell us we have witnessed the worst, the biggest disaster of any presidential administration in the history of this country."

Harris laid out contrasting differences between Biden and Trump in handling the virus and told those at the voter mobilisation event where about 100 cars had gathered that "Donald Trump failed. He failed us,"

READ MORE: Kamala Harris makes history with Democratic vice president nod

Obamacare

Harris said, by Trump's inactions to reveal the seriousness of the virus earlier this year and his administration's efforts to abolition the Affordable Care Act. "He failed the American people."

Harris compared Biden's health care proposals with Trump's strategy on health care, saying that Trump would leave millions with preexisting conditions devoid of coverage.

Harris said Biden, on the other hand, is prepared to improve on Obamacare and provide access for low income Americans and provide coverage for preexisting conditions.

She prompted those attending to honk if they knew anyone with such a condition and laid out a list examples such as diabetes and breast cancer where the response was clearly heard from honking horns.

Harris contrasted the presidential candidates' economic strategies, she said, "Joe Biden, who says you want to deal with the economy?" Look at the economic wellbeing of average Americans.

"Donald Trump, when asked about how's the economy doing, Donald Trump asks how's the stock market doing?"

On Friday, Harris will visit Fort Worth, Houston and the US-Mexico border town of McAllen in Texas – a state that hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976 or even elected one to statewide office since 1994. Harris defended the choice to spend several of the election's closing days campaigning in traditionally Republican states.

Texas was long so reliably red that top national Democrats visited only to hold fundraisers, then spent their hauls in places thought to be more competitive.

READ MORE: How Kamala Harris built her political identity