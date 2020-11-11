Since Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue played her parents' ABBA and Donna Summer records as a child, disco music has always been a part of her.

In the new album she released last week, Minogue returns to those roots, and could make British chart history if it reaches number one.

Despite her many accolades, including one Grammy and three Brit awards, Minogue says it would be "incredible" if 'Disco' – her 15th studio album – topped the charts, making her the first female solo artist to have number one albums in the UK across five consecutive decades.

"That sounds crazy to me. I'm 52 years old. So, you know, across five decades … I just find it mind-blowing," she said in an interview in London.

'Always been in the system'