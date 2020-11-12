The all-female W Series will support eight Formula One race weekends next season as part of a multi-year deal that will also help raise the profile of women in a male-dominated sport, organisers have said.

The series started up in 2019 but cancelled racing this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has yet to be decided at which of the record 23 F1 races the W Series will also be held.

“We believe it is incredibly important to give everyone the chance to reach the highest levels of our sport,” F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn said.

"Their partnership with Formula 1 next season shows our determination and commitment to showcase their exciting series and the importance of building greater diversity.”

Partnering with Formula One

No details were given about which grands prix the series would race at, although founder and chief executive Catherine Bond Muir told reporters F1's season-opener in Australia in March was probably too early.

This year's cancelled championship would have supported grands prix in Mexico and the United States in October and that could again be a possibility.