November 12, 2020:

Italy reports 37,978 daily cases, 636 deaths

Italy has registered 37,978 new infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, up from 32,961 on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 636 deaths, up from 623 the day before and the highest figure since April 6.

Infections in Italy since the disease first came to light in February total 1.066 million, while 43,589 people have now died because of the coronavirus.

There were 234,672 swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 225,640 .

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Thursday, reporting 9,291 new cases, up from Wednesday's 8,180.

Turkey reports 2,841 more patients

Turkey registered 2,841 more cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 404,894, the ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 2,181 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the tally to 346,794, while the death toll rose by 88 to reach 11,233.

Almost 148,500 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 15.71 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 3,230, with 4.2 percent this week suffering from pneumonia.

UK adds record cases

The United Kingdom reported 33,470 new cases, the highest daily total to date, as the government struggles to control a second wave of infections going into the winter.

The death toll in Britain is higher than the other worst-affected countries in Europe and the number of people killed by coronavirus is only higher in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered England back into a month-long national lockdown amid concerns that a rising number of infections could overwhelm the health service.

French PM says too early to loosen lockdown

Prime Minister Jean Castex said there would be no easing of a second lockdown in France for at least two weeks, with the number of people in hospital infected by the coronavirus now higher than at the peak of the first wave.

Castex said that one in four deaths in the country were due to the virus and that while the 'R' rate was now below 1 it was too early to contemplate relaxing measures.

French health authorities reported 33,172 new infections over the past 24 hours. The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by to 425, to 42,960, versus 328 on Wednesday.

Trump campaign adviser Lewandowski tests positive

Corey Lewandowski, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted advisers, tested positive, a source familiar with the matter said.

Lewandowski, who served as Trump's campaign manager for a portion of his 2016 bid for the White House and was advising his current re-election effort, was in Philadelphia challenging ballot-counting procedures last week and believes he was infected while there, the source said. The source said Lewandowski, who tested positive on Wednesday, was experiencing no symptoms.

Greece registers 3,316 new cases, new high

Greece reported 3,316 new cases, its highest daily tally since its first infection surfaced in February, according to health authorities data.

The latest jump in infections brings the total number of cases in the country to 66,637.

It also registered 50 deaths, bringing the number of victims since the onset of the virus to 959.

A resurgence in cases since early October has forced Greece to re-impose a nationwide lockdown until the end of November.

WHO chief says virus 'not tired', urges vigilance

The general public may be tired of the new coronavirus but should remain on high alert, the chief of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"We may be tired of Covid-19 but it is not tired of us. European countries are struggling but the virus has not changed significantly, nor the measures to stop it," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Paris Peace Forum.

Iran's death toll exceeds 40,000

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus has risen by 457 to 40,121, the highest in the Middle East, with the total number of identified cases reaching 726,585, health ministry data showed.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that Iran had identified 11,517 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Philippines reports 1,407 new cases, 11 deaths

The Philippine health ministry has reported 1,407 new coronavirus infections and 11 more deaths, the lowest daily increase in fatalities in nearly three months.

The ministry said total confirmed cases rose to 402,820 while deaths reached 7,721.

The Philippines has the second-highest Covid-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

German health minister doesn't expect lifting restrictions in winter

Germany's health minister has said he expects restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic to continue through winter, adding that he does not see life normalising in December or January even if the number of new infections would fall.

"I don't see events with more than 10 or 15 people happening this winter," Jens Spahn told RBB broadcaster.

Russia reports record high of 439 deaths, 21,608 cases

Russia has reported a record high of439 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus, taking the official death toll to 32,032.

Authorities also reported 21,608 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,997 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,858,568.

Czech Republic reports 8,925 new Covid-19 cases

The Czech Republic has reported 8,925 new coronavirus cases for November 11, Health Ministry data showed, well below a record daily tally registered a week ago as the country seeks to push down Europe's highest per-capita infection rate.

Wednesday's tally brings the total number of infections in the country of 10.7 million since the pandemic started to 438,805. A record one-day tally of 15,727 cases was hit on Wednesday last week.

Deaths rose by 247, which included 108 on Wednesday and revisions to previous days. In total, 5,570 have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

US notches up more case and hospitalisation records

The United States has continued to notch up grim records as it battles through the coronavirus pandemic, with a worsening outbreak in the northeast of the country adding pressure on top of an already reeling Midwest.

Reported new Covid-19 infections of 142,279 were at an all-time daily high for the second day in a row and above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day, according to a Reuters tally.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus also surged, to at least 64,939 by late Wednesday, the highest ever during the pandemic.

The death toll rose by 1,464.

Ukraine president Zelenskiy hospitalised due to Covid-19

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been hospitalised after he contracted coronavirus earlier this week, local media reported, quoting a presidential official.

The presidential office was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has registered a record 11,057 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its health minister said, up from a high of 10,746 reported on November 7.

Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total confirmed infections to 500,865, with 9,145 deaths.