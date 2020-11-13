After a nine-year break, Formula 1 is once again heading to Istanbul for the eighth Turkish Grand Prix.

The season's Round 14 over 58 laps will be held on Sunday at the Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.3-kilometre track.

The qualifying round will kick off at 1200 GMT on Saturday, while the race will start at 1010 GMT on Sunday behind closed doors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Having won nine races this season, Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton sits at the top of the drivers' standings with 282 points and is seeking the seventh Formula 1 title of his career in Istanbul.

Mercedes already won the constructors' championship for the seventh time in a row ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix.

Two billion people

Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said on Friday that Formula 1 was of great importance both in promoting the country and the city of Istanbul.

"The race is being aired by 250 broadcasters. This will be an event that reaches about 2 billion people," Karaismailoglu told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

2020 driver standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 282