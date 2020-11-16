The US military is one of the buyers of location data mined from several popular Muslim apps such as Muslim Pro, Quran app, and a Muslim dating app, Vice's Motherboard has reported.

"The most popular app among a group Motherboard analysed connected to this sort of data sale is a Muslim prayer and Quran app that has more than 98 million downloads worldwide," the technology website reported on Monday.

It said two different methods have been used by the US military, to obtain the location data of the app users.

"One relies on a company called Babel Street, which creates a product called Locate X and the other stream is through a company called X-Mode, which obtains location data directly from apps, then sells that data to contractors, and by extension, the [US] military," the Motherboard investigation revealed.

According to Motherboard, US Special Operations Command (or USSOCOM), a branch of the military tasked with counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and special reconnaissance, "bought access to Locate X to assist on overseas special forces operations."

"The apps sending data to X-Mode include Muslim Pro, an app that reminds users when to pray and what direction Mecca is in relation to the user's current location," it said.

Variety of apps sharing data to X-Mode

Motherboard, however, said it does not know of any specific operations in which this type of app-based location data has been used by the US military.