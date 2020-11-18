Thousands of Palestinians rallied Wednesday against a planned visit later in the day by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Pompeo’s trip marks the first time a top American diplomat has visited an illegal Israeli settlement.

Carrying flags, banners and chanting slogans, the demonstrators condemned Pompeo’s expected tour of the Psagot winery, established in part on land the Palestinians say was stolen from local residents.

"Pompeo's visit is not a surprise to the Palestinian people," said Mahmoud al Aloul, the deputy chairman of the Fateh group.

"All US administrations were biased to the [Israeli] occupation, however, the outgoing Trump administration was not biased only but a partner in the occupation."

READ MORE: Why is Israel bent on expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank?