While many Namibians have names originating from the ex-colonial power Germany, a newly-elected municipal councillor has overnight romped to prominence, not because of his victory but because he is called Adolf Hitler.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, 54, a politician of the ruling SWAPO party was last week elected local government councillor for Ompundja constituency in northern Namibia, with 85 percent of the ballots cast.

Annoyed Uunona told AFP news agency on Thursday he was perplexed that people were intrigued by his being named after one of the world's most notorious dictators.

He refused to discuss the reasons he was named Adolf Hitler.

"I am not going to entertain the conversation, there is no reason we should be sitting here, having an entire conversation about my name," he retorted.

"You really want us to have an entire conversation about my name? How will that make Namibia a better country, how will it contribute to the development of our country?" Uunona asked when contacted by an AFP journalist.