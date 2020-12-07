Sunday marked International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people and many have renewed calls for the rest of the world to continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Many British students have called on their universities to end their complicity in the oppression of the Palestinian people, but are universities listening?

Many universities in the UK claim that they follow an ethical investment policy. For instance, Warwick University, my former University, claims to follow an investment policy that seeks to “reduce, and, ideally, eliminate, corporate behaviour” that leads to “armament sales to military regimes” and “human rights violations” and yet the university still invests over one million pounds ($1.3 million) in companies complicit in Israeli human rights abuses. The Apartheid Off Campus database estimates that the University of Oxford's complicity is to the tune of over $172 million.

Despite claims to the contrary, British university investments are anything but ethical. According to research from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, universities invest an estimated £450 million ($595 million) in companies with links to Israeli human rights abuses

One such company many British Universities have partnered with is BAE systems whose weapons were used by the Israeli government during the 2014 massacre on Gaza and continue to be used to maintain the siege on Gaza which has contributed to a humanitarian crisis and exacerbated difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another company many universities have partnered with is JCB which provides the Israeli government with bulldozers that they use to demolish Palestinian homes. Just a few weeks ago, the entire village of Khirbet Humsah in the West Bank was demolished, leaving over 70 Palestinians homeless.

By investing in and partnering with companies like these, universities are strengthening and legitimising the illegal Israeli occupation and directly furthering the oppression and killing of Palestinians.

Many students have demanded that their tuition fees are not invested in companies complicit in Israeli atrocities and yet they have been largely ignored by their own institutions.

The student movement has a rich and proud tradition of anti-apartheid activism. It was the student movement which lobbied their universities to end their complicity with Apartheid South Africa. British students played a key role in forcing Barclays Bank to end its investments in South African Apartheid by passing divestment motions on their campuses in the 1970s and 1980s