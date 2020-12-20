Deborah Rodriguez has sprinted down a track that shimmered under a downpour; running is a refuge for the athlete in Uruguay, where her dark skin makes life difficult outside of sport.

The South American 800 metre champion said she has been subjected to racial slurs for as long as she can remember.

"All my life I've had to deal with that," said Rodriguez.

Uruguay has long been held up as an example to the rest of Latin America, scoring lowest on inequality and poverty ratings, and having one of the best social inclusion statistics in the region.

However, people of African descent, the largest ethnic-racial minority, accounting for at least eight percent of the population, according to the latest census, are victims of casual racism and "are more likely to be excluded," a recent World Bank study said.

Poverty among black Uruguayans is twice the national rate at 20 percent, the study showed.

They also earn an average 11 percent less than the rest of the 3.45 million population for the same work, and are 20.7 percent less likely to complete secondary education.

"Extremely racist"

Uruguay is home to Manchester United football star Edinson Cavani, who recently caused outrage for using a Spanish term for black people deemed a racial slur in Britain, saying it was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend.

In Uruguay and much of Latin America it is used as a term of endearment, regardless of skin color.

Amanda Diaz, head of the Department of Afro-descendants at the Ministry for Social Development, said that despite social strides as a nation, equality in Uruguay is a myth.

Uruguay is "extremely racist" and uses the "idea of we are all equal" to hide it, she said.

Being black "has a negative connotation," and that is why people of African descent are believed to be under-represented in the national statistics, said Diaz.

"When it comes to defining oneself, if one can get away with it, one does so... That eight percent is certainly 12 or 14 percent."

Back to her roots

Until a few months ago, Rodriguez wore her hair straight, but she now sports tight curls under a headband.