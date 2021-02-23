Police officers shown on body camera video holding Daniel Prude down naked and handcuffed on a city street last winter until he stopped breathing will not face criminal charges, according to a grand jury decision.

The 41-year-old Black man's death last March sparked nightly protests in Rochester, New York after the video was released nearly six months later, with demonstrators demanding a reckoning for police and city officials.

State Attorney General Letitia James, whose office took over the prosecution and impaneled a grand jury, said on Tuesday she was "extremely disappointed" and would meet with Prude's brother, criminal justice advocates, and faith leaders in Rochester to devise a plan to fight for a more just system.

"While I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community, and communities across the country will rightfully be devastated and disappointed, we have to respect this decision," James said in a prepared release.

"Serious reform is needed, not only at the Rochester Police Department but to our criminal justice system as a whole."

'Segmenting' technique, PCP

Lawyers for the seven police officers suspended over Prude's death have said the officers were strictly following their training that night, employing a restraining technique known as "segmenting."

They claimed Prude's use of PCP, which caused irrational behaviour, was "the root cause" of his death.

The video made public on September 4 shows Prude handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head as an officer pushes his face against the ground, while another officer presses a knee to his back.

The officers held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He was taken off life support a week later.

The county medical examiner listed the manner of death as a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint" and cited PCP as a contributing factor.